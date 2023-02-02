Free travel to be extended to more of London’s lowest-paid transport workers

Free staff travel is to be extended to Transport for London cleaners, catering and security staff, it has been announced.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) welcomed the move, saying it was in “stark contrast” to the Government’s plans to force unions to provide minimum levels of service during industrial action.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said around 5,800 of the lowest-paid transport workers will receive free travel across the TfL network.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is another step in the right direction by the Mayor of London and we’re calling on him to extend it to all TfL sub-contracted workers.

“Sadiq Khan’s welcome action stands in stark contrast to the Tories who earlier in the week forced legislation through the House of Commons that would remove these workers’ right to strike.

“Instead of attacking cleaners, the Tories should be following the Mayor’s lead and ensuring all rail cleaners have free travel.

“However, the Mayor needs to do more too. Labour nationally has committed to oversee the biggest wave of insourcing of public services for a generation when it’s elected.

“London’s Mayor is already in power, so we’ll be stepping up our campaign for Sadiq to tackle the scourge of outsourcing in TfL, starting by bringing London’s Underground cleaners in-house.”

Sadiq Khan, said: “London’s transport workers continue to play an essential and much-valued role in keeping our city’s transport network safe and operational for millions of people every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of improving, and I want to do everything I can to support those in lower-paying jobs who are being hit hardest.

“With so little action from the Government, I’m pleased that I can help ease the pressure for lower-paid transport workers such as cleaners, catering and security staff who do such a vital job for the capital.