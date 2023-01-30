Car found belonging to man missing on Ben Nevis

Harvey Christian

Rescuers searching for a man believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis have found his car.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harvey Christian as searches continue in the Fort William area.

It is believed Mr Christian, who had travelled from Cambridgeshire, set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre at around 10.30am on Friday.

His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.

Searches are being conducted in the area, including on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We don’t know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him.

“His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.

“We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch.”

Mr Christian, 42, is described as 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with fair hair.