Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters called to blaze at heritage-listed London church

UK NewsPublished:

St Mark’s is located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and has links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria’s son Prince Leopold.

London Fire Brigade recruits
London Fire Brigade recruits

Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze at a heritage-listed church in north-west London early on Friday morning.

Some 80 firefighters have been sent to St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The whole of the two-storey building is alight, with residents asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.

The LFB said it is using three ladders, including the tallest in Europe at 64 metres, as towers to distribute water evenly.

The National Churches Trust lists St Mark’s as a grade II Victorian church, containing “stunning” mosaics by the Salviati family as well as highly decorative marble flooring in the chancel.

The Anglican church is located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and has links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria’s son Prince Leopold.

The trust describes it as an “architectural and historical treasure”, which finished construction between 1846 and 1847 in the Gothic style to the design of architect Thomas Cundy Junior.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News