Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in Elle Edwards killing probe

Elle Edwards death

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

Merseyside Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender on Thursday in the Barnston area of Wirral.

He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

The funeral cortege for Elle Edwards leave St Nicholas’s Church in Wallasey following her funeral service (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hundreds of mourners gathered at her funeral on Wednesday, at St Nicholas Church in Wallasey, where a funeral cortege led by a hearse with floral tribute saying “Elle May” was followed by Ms Edwards’s coffin in a carriage pulled by four white horses.

The order of service asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory.

The Lighthouse pub was closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect and flowers were left at the entrance.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Elle and her family have remained very much in our thoughts over these past few weeks and even more so right now.

“May she rest in peace.”