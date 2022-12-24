Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have branded an apology by The Sun newspaper over Jeremy Clarkson’s column “nothing more than a PR stunt”.

The piece, in which Clarkson said he “hated” Meghan, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article.

On Friday, The Sun newspaper said it regrets the publication of the column and is “sincerely sorry”.

But on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Meghan had not been contacted by the newspaper to say sorry.

The spokesperson said: “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.