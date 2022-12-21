Notification Settings

Alan Shearer is latest victim of British Airways’ baggage woes

UK NewsPublished:

The former England football captain flew home from Qatar where he was working as a BBC pundit covering the World Cup.

Former England football captain Alan Shearer has become the latest victim of British Airways’ baggage woes.

The 52-year-old revealed on Wednesday he has still not received his luggage since flying home from Qatar where he was working as a BBC pundit covering the World Cup, which ended on Sunday.

He wrote on Twitter: “That’s two and a half days home now. Shame my bag didn’t make it. @British_Airways any danger?”

In its response, the airline apologised and insisted its staff are “doing their best to deliver all delayed baggage as soon as possible”.

Many British Airways passengers flying to or from Heathrow Airport in recent days have reported long delays in receiving their luggage, while some have reported their bags going missing.

The problem has affected customers flying to destinations such as Delhi, Dubai, Edinburgh, Los Angeles, Manchester and Porto.

