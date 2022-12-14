Police forces in line for below-inflation funding increase

Police officers

Police in England and Wales are in line for below-inflation increase increase in funding next year, according to proposals set out by the Government.

Under the provisional settlement, the Home Office said forces will receive an additional £287 million in cash terms from central government in 2023-24.

It will take overall spending to £17.2 billion – a 3.6% cash increase on the current year, well below the rate of inflation which remains above 10% although it is forecast to fall.

The figure assumes police and crime commissioners in England will take full advantage of their ability to raise the council tax precept to £15, bringing in £349 million.

The Home Office said the settlement would enable it to maintain the 20,000 additional officers the Government has promised.

It provides £1.1 billion towards national policing priorities, including serious violence, county lines and cyber crime while funding for counter-terrorism policing will total over £1 billion.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “It is vital that we continue to invest in the priorities that matter most to our communities, and we must do more to cut crime and restore confidence in our police.