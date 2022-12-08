Scotland’s first snowfall of the year causes school closures

Rosslyn Chapel in the snow

Scotland’s first snowfall of the year has caused disruption with many school closures and delayed opening times.

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire were closed or had their start times delayed because of the wintry weather with Highland Council confirming some closures and delayed starts there, too.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning over parts of Scotland with some areas likely to face disruption.

The Met Office confirmed there had been 5cm of snow in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, and at Althnaharra in the Highlands, along with 3cm at Dyce, near Aberdeen.

A number of schools are closed or delaying opening. Head to our website or look out for a message directly. Please be safe. https://t.co/MOKe99LTuT — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) December 8, 2022

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington warned there is an “increasing risk of snow as the week progresses”.

Mr Willington said: “As an Arctic, maritime airmass settles across the UK, temperatures will fall with widespread overnight frosts, severe in places, and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast and where winds are light it could feel pleasant in the sunshine. Some patchy freezing fog is also likely.”

⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️ SNOW and ICE until Sunday (11/12) 12:00 ICE (07/12) 18:00- (08/12) 12:00 A further warning has been issued for ICE❄️ Thursday (08/12) 16:00- (09/12) 12:00 Full information ? https://t.co/LXPeMOqOUD#TakeCare #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/nNiyeI2R2t — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 8, 2022

He added that yellow weather warnings had been issued for ice and snow for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of England.

Mr Willington continued: “Showers will turn more wintry with an increasing risk of snow as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”