Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Homeless deaths rise 8% in return to pre-pandemic levels

UK NewsPublished:

Nearly two in five deaths were related to drug poisoning.

Some 741 deaths of homeless people were registered in 2021 in England and Wales, up 8% on the previous year, estimates show.

The increase means the number of deaths has returned to pre-pandemic levels after a drop in 2020.

It is “too early” to say whether the rise signals the return of an upward trend in deaths that was under way before Covid-19.

The estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 26 homeless deaths registered last year involved coronavirus – twice the number in 2020.

Nearly two in five deaths (35%) were related to drug poisoning, which was consistent with previous years.

London had the highest number of deaths at 154 – 21% of the total – followed by north-west England at 114 (15%).

James Tucker, of the ONS social care and health division, said: “The latest figure is more in line with pre-pandemic levels following a notable fall in 2020, although it’s too early to say whether this is a resumption of an upward trend in homeless deaths.

“Any death in these circumstances is a tragedy and our estimates are designed to help inform the work of everyone seeking to protect this highly vulnerable section of our community.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News