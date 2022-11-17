Government must take case of imprisoned activist in Egypt ‘much more seriously’

Alaa Abd el-Fattah detained

Amnesty International has called on the Government to take the case of imprisoned pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah “much more seriously”.

The charity said “nothing appears to be happening” to free British-Egyptian writer Mr Abd El-Fattah, 40, from Wadi El Natrun prison in Cairo, where he has been incarcerated for most of the past decade.

It comes after Mr Abd El-Fattah’s sister, Mona Seif, said that his physical health had “deteriorated severely” over the last two weeks following a hunger strike.

Mona Seif (right) with her sister Sanaa speaking outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in central London where they staged a protest for their brother earlier this month (Stefan Rousseau/PA).

Freshta Sharif, a campaign manager at Amnesty International UK, said the Government is failing to make progress on the urgent case despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to Egyptian officials at Cop27 earlier this month.

Speaking about the decline in Mr Abd El-Fattah’s health, Ms Sharif said: “It’s distressing to hear this, and it’s yet another reminder that UK ministers have got to start taking Alaa’s fate much more seriously than they’ve been doing up to now.

“Rishi Sunak raised Alaa’s case with President Sisi a week-and-a-half ago, but nothing appears to be happening on the UK side to show that the Government is escalating its response.

“Once again, we’re saying that the Prime Minister and others in Government should be insisting on UK consular access to Alaa to check on his perilous condition and to ascertain what independent medical care he needs.”

Ms Sharif added that the Government “can and must” secure Mr Abd El-Fattah’s release and asked it to “conduct an urgent human rights impact assessment” of its trade dealings with Egypt in light of his case and others.

She said that with the conclusion of Cop27 on Friday it is “more important than ever that Egypt’s cruel treatment of Alaa is robustly challenged”.

News from the visit are unsettling, @alaa deteriorated severely in the past 2 weeks, but atleast they got to see him, and he needed to see the family so muchThe family will share the full details later today, please bear with us #SaveAlaa #FreeAlaa — Mona Seif (@Monasosh) November 17, 2022

Mr Abd El-Fattah’s sister Mona gave an update on his health after some of their relatives visited him in prison on Thursday.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Seif said: “News from the visit is unsettling, @alaa deteriorated severely in the past two weeks, but at least they got to see him, and he needed to see the family so much.

“The family will share the full details later today, please bear with us.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Seif shared a photograph of their mother, Laila Soueif, in the waiting area of the Egyptian prison ahead of seeing her son for the first time in more than three weeks.

Mama in the waiting area of Wadi El Natrun prison. Last she saw @alaa was October 24th (an extra visit because of holidays)The past two weeks seemed like a lifetime on their own: water strike, no communication or info, needing a proof of lifeI am glad she will finally see him pic.twitter.com/7gHErkFsKz — Mona Seif (@Monasosh) November 17, 2022

Alongside the photo, Ms Seif said: “The past two weeks seemed like a lifetime on their own: water strike, no communication or info, needing a proof of life.

“I am glad she will finally see him.”

In a letter to the writer’s other sister, Sanaa Seif, on November 5 – the day before Cop27 commenced – Mr Sunak described the conference as an “opportunity to raise your brother’s case with the Egyptian leadership”.

He added that Middle East minister Lord Ahmad would update the family on the progress of negotiations after the Sharm El-Sheikh summit.

Photograph of the letter sent by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Sanaa Seif, the sister of writer Alaa Abd el-Fattah on November 5 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did not directly respond to questions about whether the family would receive an update on Mr Abd El-Fattah’s case by the end of this week.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister raised Mr Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s case with Egyptian President Sisi on November 7 and made clear his expectation that the case is resolved swiftly.

“Our priority is Mr El-Fattah’s welfare and securing his immediate release.”

The department added that it has been providing consular support to Mr Abd El-Fattah’s family and has requested urgent consular access for the prisoner.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the Cop27 summit at Sharm El-Sheikh on November 7 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Abd El-Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news for retweeting a report in 2019 that another prisoner had died in custody.

Since April he has either refused food entirely or been on a partial hunger strike, taking just 100 calories a day, and even spent a week without water, according to the campaign for his release.

He intensified his hunger strike by halting all calories and water at the start of Cop27 to draw attention to his case.