Wallace: UK doesn’t fear Russian reprisals for supporting Ukraine

Ben Wallace

Russia has been an “active adversary” of the United Kingdom for a number of years, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace visited the Lydd Army camp in Kent on Wednesday, where Ukrainian volunteers are being trained to fight in the war against Russia.

The Cabinet minister referred to the Salisbury Novichok poisonings in 2016 and said the UK does not fear reprisals from Russia for supporting Ukraine.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Russia has been an active adversary of Britain for many years – many will remember the Salisbury poisoning, where they deployed nerve agents.

“Russia has been regularly behind cyber attacks in this country.

“Of course Russia doesn’t like the fact the United Kingdom is standing up against it – we’re standing up for the values of freedom, democracy and human rights, but that isn’t going to put us off.

“We’re going to continue to support Ukraine, to defend its sovereign territory against an illegal invasion, and we’ll just carry on doing it.