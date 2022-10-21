Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Baroness May Blood, who has died aged 84

Belfast Council statue unveiled

Tributes have poured in from politicians and trade unionists for the “inspirational” Baroness May Blood, who has died aged 84.

Many paid tribute to her community work to tackle unemployment in west Belfast, as well as her efforts to strive for peace in Northern Ireland.

The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) said that it was that desire for peace that drove her to do “exceptional things for so many people”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to the Baroness as “a fearless and tireless campaigner to make Northern Ireland a better and more peaceful place”.

“She was someone steeped in the community and focused entirely on making their lives better.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said she was “a genuine servant of the people and someone who placed peace, prosperity and fairness at the heart of her politics”.

“She did a great deal of good in her life, was always willing to help others and her passing is a great loss to Northern Ireland.”

US Senator George Mitchell with Baroness May Blood in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

Former UUP leader and MLA Mike Nesbitt called her “a force of nature, determined to ensure her community was recognised, helped and assisted”.

“She was a role model as a community worker, trade unionist, activist for integrated education and promoter of the needs of the people. She was one of our finest and will be sorely missed.”

Her time as a trade unionist striving for better conditions – shorter hours and more money – for the Belfast mills’ mostly female workforce was also praised.

SDLP leader and MP Colum Eastwood said she would be remembered across the North, but particularly in west Belfast.

“May Blood epitomised the ethos of the Labour movement, starting out at the age of 14 as an ordinary worker who saw the problems and unfair treatment that existed, particularly for women, and used her skills and formidable nature to secure change.”

Baroness May Blood with Jamie Dornan and Oliver Jeffers at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast before a discussion of how integrated education in Northern Ireland shaped their lives (Liam McBurney/PA)

ICTU General Secretary Owen Reidy recalled her years as a trade union activist, saying that her life’s mission was “the advancement of working people”, and challenging sectarianism.

“May Blood learned her politics and her vocation in the vanished world of the mills of Belfast, a harsh environment of long hours and lives shortened by unsafe working conditions.

“From her teenage years, she was active in the Transport & General Workers Union, challenging mill bosses on behalf of a largely female workforce for decency at work and winning more money, shorter hours and better lives.

“She took risks for her neighbours, even being burned out of her home at the start of The Troubles, and later took risks for peace in supporting Labour causes, better housing, integrated education, women’s rights and most of all the trade union movement.

“May Blood is not the last of her type – Northern Ireland contains multitudes of people from all backgrounds who stand up and speak out for the same causes and reflect the same values forcefully expressed by our Baroness.”

Archbishop John McDowell said Baroness Blood was “at the heart of progressive movements for community development and reform in Belfast from a very early age”.

“May Blood was a formidable presence in any gathering, a quintessential Belfast woman who spoke directly and constructively from the depth of a kind heart, which had been nurtured in a loving home.