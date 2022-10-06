Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Amazon frontline workers to get special payment of up to £500

UK NewsPublished:

Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit.

An Amazon warehouse
An Amazon warehouse

Online giant Amazon has announced a special payment of up to £500 for its frontline workers.

Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit.

The money will be paid in two instalments – £250 this month and £250 in December.

Amazon said in a statement: “Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits.

“Starting pay is a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

“Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, an employee discount and more, which combined are worth thousands of pounds annually, as well as a company pension plan.

“On top of this we have announced that every full-time, part-time and seasonal associate will receive an additional one-time special payment of up to £500 this year.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News