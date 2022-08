Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

London Fire Brigade

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

A spokesperson for LFB said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.

Left the house & discovered it’s in the middle of a cordon due to a huge flood on Hornsey Road. Fire Brigade out in force thankfully.But Thames Water have repeatedly patched issues on this road, rather than actually dealing with the bigger issue – now this has happened! pic.twitter.com/ofFdbXIhsw — Liz Clutterbuck (@LizClutterbuck) August 8, 2022

“There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.

“Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

A member of staff for the Tollington Arms, in Hornsey Road, said: “It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

“The fire service were down very quickly and we hope along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.