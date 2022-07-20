Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Scores of firefighters at scene of east London tower block blaze

UK NewsPublished:

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but comes after fire crews faced their busiest-ever day.

Woolwich tower block fire
Woolwich tower block fire

More than 125 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats in east London.

Footage appeared to show thick plumes of smoke barrelling out of the top floor windows of the building on Manwood Street in the north Woolwich docklands.

Eyewitnesses near the 17-storey block also reported seeing flames.

Woolwich tower block fire
The scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where fires are tackling a flat blaze (@KraftyP/PA)

Firefighters are simultaneously tackling a blaze involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block, which is close to London City Airport.

It is not known what caused either fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 105 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 1249. Fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is now known at this time.”

London Ambulance Service said: “We have sent a number of resources to the scene, including advanced paramedics and our hazardous area response team.”

It comes a day after the UK recorded its hottest ever temperatures, and saw firefighters face their busiest day since the Second World War

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News