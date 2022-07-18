Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tory PCC banned from driving after being caught speeding five times in 12 weeks

UK NewsPublished:

Nottinghamshire’s PCC Caroline Henry admitted the offences in February.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Caroline Henry, leaves Nottingham Crown Court, where she was due to be sentenced after admitting to five speeding charges (Jacob King/PA)
Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Caroline Henry, leaves Nottingham Crown Court, where she was due to be sentenced after admitting to five speeding charges (Jacob King/PA)

A Tory police and crime commissioner who pledged a road safety crackdown has been banned from driving after being caught speeding five times within a 12-week period.

The PCC for Nottinghamshire Police, Caroline Henry, previously admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days, telling a district judge: “I’m really sorry”.

The 52-year-old, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.

Henry was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the city’s A610.

Speed cameras clocked the PCC’s speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

Imposing a £2,450 fine as well as disqualifying her for six months at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: “What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News