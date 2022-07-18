Cutting taxes ‘would be a mistake’, IMF warns Tory leadership hopefuls

shoppers shopping in the freezer aisles of ASDA supermarket in the UK

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) UK head has warned Conservative Party rivals against promising tax cuts as part of their leadership bids.

Amid soaring inflation, Mark Flanagan said debt-financed tax cuts at the current time “would be a mistake”.

Speaking to BBC News, the IMF’s top official said, if anything, the tax ratio needed to be lifted.

Mr Flanagan added: “At some point you have to decide, do we want to invest in the climate transition? Do we want invest in digitalisation? Do we want to invest in skills for the public.

“Well, if you do you need the resources to do it. And the way to realise those resources is to lift the tax ratio a little bit.”

Cutting taxes has been a key issue for the No 10 hopefuls (Alamy/PA)

Mr Flanagan said that tax cuts may even boost inflation by strengthening spending.

Cutting taxes has been a key issue for the No 10 hopefuls, with candidates clashing over it on Sunday night in the latest televised debate.

The former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has been criticised by other candidates including Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt for arguing against tax cuts.

Ms Truss attacked Mr Sunak’s record in the Treasury, while Ms Mordaunt said limited tax cuts she advocated were not inflationary.