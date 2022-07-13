Home Secretary cancels appearance in front of MPs over ‘changes in Government’

What on earth is going on?

Why has @pritipatel refused at last minute to go to @CommonsHomeAffs so MPs can ask her about;– passport delays– asylum delays– rising crime– falling prosecutions – record low rape charges– record high fraud& more…

This Govt is in total chaos https://t.co/fzMRsIwaoU

— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 13, 2022