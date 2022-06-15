Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arrests made after police officer attacked before England-Hungary clash

UK NewsPublished:

Four men have been held after a football unit officer was hit on the side of the head near Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium.

England v Hungary
England v Hungary

Four men have been arrested after a police officer was knocked unconscious in an attack before England’s Nations League defeat to Hungary.

West Midlands Police said the football unit officer was hit on the side of the head after being approached from behind on grass near the Stan Cullis Stand at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium.

The officer was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment after the incident at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

Officers were examining body-worn video and CCTV in a bid to identify those responsible.

Four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday morning.

Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom said: “We’ve spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.

“We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion. That’s what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News