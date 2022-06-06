Family day out for royal family at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Platinum Jubilee

It was a family day out like no other, with prime seats in the royal box, catching up with cousins and clapping along to classic tunes.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was an afternoon of entertainment for members of the royal family, who all sat together alongside their siblings and cousins.

Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moved around a little, cosying up to both his parents and his grandfather the Prince of Wales.

Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

At one point, Charles rocked his four-year-old grandson from side to side on his lap.

Louis joined his big brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the royal box.

Prince George, Prince Louis and the Duke of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)

As George stood for part of the parade, he mirrored his father William, both adjusting the front of their jackets at the same time.

He was also spotted resting his head on his hand during the show.

Lasting two and a half hours, it was not surprising that restlessness may have set in for the younger spectators.

Mike Tindall and Mia Tindall (Chris Jackson/PA)

Zara Tindall watched the pageant with three-year-old daughter Lena on her lap, while her other daughter Mia, eight, sat on her father Mike’s lap and had her arm around his neck.

At one point, little Lena sat on her 11-year-old cousin Savannah Phillips’s lap.

Princess Eugenie could be seen bouncing her son August on her knee.

Princess Eugenie and her son August (Chris Jackson/PA)

The one-year-old was wearing a jumper with a Union flag on the front.

Later, Eugenie posted pictures and videos on Instagram showing August, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her view of the pageant.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal, 71, looked happy as she sat next to her brother Charles and clapped along to Kool & The Gang’s Celebration.