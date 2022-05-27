Six Irish Guards soldiers arrested over drugs and money laundering offences

A warrant officer of the 1st battalion Irish guards makes sure the line of guardsmen is straight as the regiment lines up on parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle where their new regimental colours were presented to them by the Duke of Cambridge

Six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran have been arrested on suspicion of drugs and money laundering offences, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The Daily Mirror reports the suspects were detained on Wednesday during raids in Hampshire, Berkshire, North Wales and Northern Ireland.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Press Office said: “As part of a planned operation the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences.

“As part of a planned operation the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) May 26, 2022

“None of the soldiers under investigation will participate in planned Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parades.

“The Army does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour. As this is now the subject of an independent Royal Military Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further.”

The Irish Guards have been the most operationally active unit in the British Army over recent years.