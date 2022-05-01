Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with murder over death of 66-year-old in Wales

UK NewsPublished:

Emmett Morrison has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police tape
Police tape

A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a town near Swansea.

Emmett Morrison, 38, has been charged with the murder of Timothy Dundon after the 66-year-old’s body was found in Caewern, Neath, on Wednesday, South Wales Police said.

Morrison has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said Mr Dundon’s family has been notified and is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “Clearly the charging of a person with the murder of Mr Dundon is a significant development in the investigation, however I would still urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might be, to please contact South Wales Police.

“I would like to thank the local community for the support they have provided to this investigation to date.

“There has been an increased police presence in Caewern since Wednesday and this will continue over the coming days as inquiries continue.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 138869.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News