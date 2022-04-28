Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

British national killed and second missing in Ukraine

UK NewsPublished:

The families of both Britons are being supported.

Government building stock
Government building stock

A British national has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing.

The families of both British nationals are being supported, a spokesperson at the Foreign Office said.

No further details were given.

Sky News reported that the pair may have been volunteers fighting against Russian forces, but this has not been confirmed.

In a statement the FCDO said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”

On the missing person, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information. ”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News