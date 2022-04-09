Notification Settings

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister set out a new package of UK aid for Ukraine.

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

“The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesman said.

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

A picture of the meeting was posted online by the Ukrainian embassy in London.

