Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson visits Kyiv

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

“The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesman said.

Surprise ? pic.twitter.com/AWa5RjYosD — Embassy of Ukraine to the UK (@UkrEmbLondon) April 9, 2022

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”