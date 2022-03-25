Notification Settings

Man denies killing pensioner in ‘horrendous’ attack

UK NewsPublished:

Vasile Culea pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

Langwith Junction death

A man has denied murdering a pensioner in a “horrendous” attack at her home.

Vasile Culea, 33, was arrested after retired machinist Freda Walker, 86, was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire, which also left her husband Ken with critical injuries.

Culea appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter, pleading not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

The charges allege Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder 88-year-old town councillor Mr Walker on the same date.

Freda Walker death
Flowers outside a house on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook (Josh Payne/PA)

A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court previously heard Mrs Walker died as a result of head injuries and airway obstruction.

Derbyshire Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Remanding the defendant into custody, Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Culea: “Mr Culea your trial will take place on October 4.

“Before that, you will be at this court on July 8 for all matters before your trial to be finalised.

“In the meantime, you are remanded in custody.”

