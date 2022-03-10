Ballet stars to join together in Dance For Ukraine gala

Ivan Putrov and Alina Cojocaru

Ballet stars will join together for a charity gala in London to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Dance For Ukraine will be held at the London Coliseum on March 19 with the funds raised donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to provide aid to people fleeing Ukraine.

The gala will feature artists from the Royal Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet and English National Ballet who have donated their services.

Among the dancers taking part is Russian ballerina Natalia Osipova, who is a principal of the Royal Ballet, and Ukrainian Katja Khaniukova, who joined the English National Ballet in 2014.

The charity performance will be directed by former Royal Ballet stars Ivan Putrov, from Ukraine, and Romanian Alina Cojocaru, who trained together in Kyiv before joining London’s Royal Ballet school.

Putrov said: “The gala is about taking a stand for human values. Our unity strengthens the message.

“Everyone’s participation will help someone just like them who found themselves in dire circumstances due to violence of war.

“Dance, music and art move the world, not violence. Since we, the artists, possess the gift, we must use it.”

Cojocaru added: “Mere words can offer little in the face of such suffering and the loss of innocent human lives.

“Art, love and humanity have the power to inspire and even to heal.

“In this spirit we will unite on the 19th to dance and offer what help we can.”

The English National Opera has waived its rental fee for the London Coliseum and volunteered to support the event musically.

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, who are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict.