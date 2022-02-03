Drug seizures by police rise 21% during pandemic

Police crime scene tape

The number of drug seizures made by police in England and Wales rose by 21% during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

Police and Border Force made a total of 223,106 drug seizures in the year to March 2021 compared with 183,646 the previous year, according to Home Office data.

A report, published on Thursday, described it as the third consecutive annual increase in seizures, “reversing a downward trend” over the decade.

It said increases in the number of seizures of Class B drugs seem to have “driven the overall increase in seizures”, while there were also “notable increases” in seizures of Class A drugs such as LSD and methadone as well as Class C drugs overall.

Seizures of Class A drugs increased by 17%.

While the number of cocaine seizures dropped by 6%, the quantity of the drug seized soared by 161% (6,874kg/15,155lb) from 4,274kg (9,423lb) to 11,148kg (24,577lb) in the latest period.

Class B drug seizures rose by 21%, with 95% of these involving at least one form of cannabis.

The report said the number and quantity of seizures “should not be taken as an indicator of drug prevalence” as the figures can be affected by police activity and recording practices, as well as changes in the drugs market.

It added: “The coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent lockdowns in England and Wales, are likely to have affected indicators in this report, such as changes to the night-time economy and associated drug use, or changes in police and Border Force activity.”