Brandon Lewis ‘extremely disappointed’ by resignation of First Minister

Brandon Lewis

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he is “extremely disappointed” at the resignation of the region’s First Minister.

Paul Givan made the announcement, which will also remove deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from office from midnight, as part of the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brandon Lewis has urged the DUP to reinstate Mr Givan “immediately to ensure the necessary delivery of public services for the citizens of Northern Ireland”.

My statement on the resignation of Northern Ireland’s First Minister ?https://t.co/01pzPb5SCW pic.twitter.com/LR497nMOeA — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) February 3, 2022

“The UK Government’s priority is to see a strong functioning Northern Ireland Executive delivering a better, more prosperous, shared future for all the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Lewis said he recognises the impact of the Protocol on the ground.

“The UK Government has been clear for some time that the Protocol has been causing serious problems, unbalancing the delicate and hard-won political stability in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We remain fully committed to fixing the problems with the Protocol and to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions. We will continue our intensive talks with the EU in order to resolve these.”

First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan speaking to the media at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, following his announcement that he will resign his post in a Brexit protocol protest (Peter Morrison/PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he will be speaking to the leaders of the five largest parties in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Government to “encourage a return to stable devolved government in Northern Ireland”.