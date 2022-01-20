Man arrested after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.

Freda Walker was pronounced dead at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire, on Saturday, while 88-year-old town councillor Kenneth Walker was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Addressing a press conference at the scene on Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said a 33-year-old man had been detained at an address in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Flowers laid outside the couple’s house in Station Road, Langwith Junction (Josh Payne/PA)

Mr Kirby previously described the suspected burglary at the couple’s home in Station Road as a “horrific” crime.

Announcing the arrest on Thursday, he said: “In the early hours of this morning, my officers arrested a 33-year-old man in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, on suspicion of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken Walker.

“Freda, of course, aged 86, was killed here on Station Road at Langwith Junction, and Ken, 88, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Of course, our thoughts remain with him and friends and family of Ken and Freda.”

Mr Kirby said the arrest came after an “intense period of investigation” which involved reviewing “hundreds of hours” of CCTV.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Freda Walker, and attempted murder of her husband Ken, in #LangwithJunction. While this is a significant breakthrough, we still need to hear from people in the area around the time. More details here: https://t.co/zActcmGpIu pic.twitter.com/vHXmpvF8eM — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) January 20, 2022

Calling for witnesses to come forward to assist police, he continued: “It comes from a lot of help and support from this community, and I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has helped us so far.

“I also ask for anybody who was in this area, on this street, between 4.30pm on Friday January 14 and 9am on Saturday January 15, to please come forward as we’d like to speak to you.

“Yes, we have made an arrest, but of course the investigation carries on, so we’re always looking to add to the information that we’ve got.

“Please don’t hesitate. Come and speak to us, whether you’ve seen something or not, in that time on that street.”

Questioned about the potential motive for the attack, Mr Kirby said: “One of the leading lines of inquiry is that it may have been a burglary, and that remains a leading line of inquiry.

“The man was arrested in the early hours and, as you would expect, there will be interviews and so on, and if we can give any more information about motive then we will do – but at this time we can’t be conclusive.”

Floral tributes remained at the scene on Thursday (Josh Payne/PA)

Asked whether police are looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, the senior officer said: “We can’t rule out the involvement of anybody else, but at the moment we are focusing our inquiries on this particular man we’ve arrested.

“As soon as we can update, particularly if the community are worried about any potential further risk to them about whether there might be somebody else, then we will give that update.”

A large number of floral tributes could be seen at the scene on Thursday and Mr Kirby confirmed that an increased police presence will remain in Station Road while the investigation continues.