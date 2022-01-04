Second man charged over death of teenager Amber Gibson

We can confirm that a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Amber Gibson.

The 43-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 5 January, 2022.

— Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) January 4, 2022