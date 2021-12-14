British Airways creates short-haul Gatwick subsidiary

A British Airways plane at Gatwick

British Airways has confirmed it will launch a short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick.

The airline will operate under the British Airways name but will exist as an “entirely separate entity”, the firm said.

It will start flying in March 2022.

The vast majority of British Airways’ short-haul flights from the West Sussex airport have been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company previously said the flights were loss-making even before the virus crisis, and they would only restart if there was “a competitive and sustainable operating cost base”.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “Today is a landmark moment for British Airways.

“The creation of a new British Airways short-haul organisation means Gatwick customers will benefit from access to a premium service from the UK’s flag carrier at competitive prices.