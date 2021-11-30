Paedophile Barry Bennell denies links to Manchester City at High Court trial

Barry Bennell court sketch

Paedophile, former football coach Barry Bennell has denied being linked to Manchester City during the 1980s after eight men who say he abused them made damages claims against the club at a High Court trial.

Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, told a judge that he was not a City scout at the time the men claim they were abused.

He also denied abusing four of the men who have made claims.

Bennell also made a “bandwagon” suggestion, when questioned about previous abuse allegations by a lawyer representing the men.

A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Barry Bennell appearing via video link at the High Court in London (PA)

The eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell, 67, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in the north-west of England between 1979 and 1985.

They claim that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argue that the relationship between Bennell and City was “one of employment or one akin to employment”.

City bosses deny that claim.

They say Bennell had been a local City scout in the mid-1970s but was not a City scout between 1979 and 1985.

Mr Justice Johnson began overseeing a trial, at the High Court in London, in late October.

Bennell, the first witness called by lawyers representing City, gave evidence via video link from the prison, near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, where he is being held, on Tuesday.

He said he had been a “local scout” for City between 1975 and 1979 – but not between 1979 and 1985.

But he said the “reality” was that he “was never” a City coach and “after 1978/1979” junior teams he coached had “no connection at all” with City.

Convicted paedophile Barry Bennell told the court that he was not employed by Manchester City at the time of the offences (PA)

Bennell said he had “always used and exploited” his previous connections with City for his “own benefit”.

He added, in a written witness statement: “I can entirely understand why some of the claimants may have genuinely believed they were playing for teams connected with MCFC because I was responsible for creating that belief.”

Bennell said he thought he had told then Crewe manager, Dario Gradi, that he was an “unpaid scout” for City, shortly before starting work at Crewe in 1985, “even though that was not the case”.

He told the judge, in a written witness statement, that he had been convicted, at Chester Crown Court in 1998 and 2015, and at Liverpool Crown Court in 2018, of various sexual offences against “numerous boys” and jailed.

Bennell said several of those convictions related to the six of the men making claims against City.

But, when questioned by barrister James Counsell QC, who is leading the eight men’s legal team, he denied abusing four of the men.

Mr Counsell put four names to Bennell – and Bennell said “no”.

“Really?” asked Mr Counsell – “really” Bennell replied.

Eight men have made damages claims against Manchester City football club (Mike Egerton/PA)

He admitted abusing two others.

Bennell also suggested there had been a “bandwagon” when asked about previous abuse allegations.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “Give me a polygraph. I will prove it.”

He referred to the evidence of one accuser as being “worthy of an Oscar”.

Mr Justice Johnson has been told that Bennell, who used to live near Buxton, Derbyshire, had abused schoolboy footballers after inviting them to stay at his home.

The eight men are claiming damages for psychiatric injuries.

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.