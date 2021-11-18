Trafalgar Square event and live broadcast to replace London’s New Year fireworks

Tower Bridge fireworks

This year’s London New Year fireworks display will be replaced by a “broadcast spectacular” and Trafalgar Square event after the show was scrapped due to Covid uncertainty.

Set to be shown live exclusively on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the broadcast will celebrate the capital and highlight the defining moments of 2021.

The programme will include a special live choir, and look ahead to the best of 2022 – including London hosting the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 amongst other highlights.

For the first time ever, Trafalgar Square will be the setting for a ticketed celebration event, including live music, stage performers, food stalls and a large screen showing the live broadcast.

Tickets to the event on New Year’s Eve, which is subject to licensing application approval, will be awarded to applicants through a lottery, or ballot, system.

The uncertainty caused by the pandemic, particularly around mass gatherings, has meant that London’s usual fireworks event was cancelled.

However, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is encouraging people to make the most of the city’s bars, clubs, restaurants, and other attractions to ring in the New Year.

The capital’s bridges, buildings and trees will be illuminated along the South Bank – as part of the mayor’s Let’s Do London Winter Lights’ Season – and the city’s famous Christmas lights, ice rinks and festive markets will also be open.

Mr Khan said: “This year, as well as a brand-new celebration event in Trafalgar Square, we can look forward to a live broadcast spectacular which will showcase our magnificent city on BBC One.