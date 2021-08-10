Two children killed in M1 crash

Please share our appeal for witnesses after a collision which resulted in the deaths of two children.

It happened on the M1 yesterday at about 11.10pm between J14 and J15.

A Vauxhall Astra collided with a HGV. Two children aged four and ten were killed.https://t.co/Fi05nsOLTK pic.twitter.com/hoGLSCZ619

