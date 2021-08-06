Couple’s joy after scooping £5m Lotto jackpot

Paul and Louise Drake

A couple have spoken of their delight after scooping more than £5 million on the lottery.

Paul and Louise Drake, both 47 and from West Lothian, took home the £5,162,779 Lotto jackpot in the July 28 draw after Mr Drake checked his numbers the next morning before his shift.

Mr Drake, a production operator with Lidl until last week, was getting ready to drive two colleagues to work when he was struck by a “niggling feeling” to check his ticket, before being overcome by shock when he realised he had a winner.

The couple celebrate their win with champagne (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking on Friday, he said: “I’m not an emotional guy but I just burst into tears.

“I ran back into the house screaming and woke Louise up to tell her. We just couldn’t believe it.”

The couple, from Seafield near Bathgate, have two sons aged 11 and 15.

Mrs Drake, a district nurse, said: “I got such a fright thinking something was wrong, but he was shouting something about winning the lottery.