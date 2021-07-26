Addison Lee to keep screen partitions in cabs until next summer

An Addison Lee car

Cab company Addison Lee has said it will keep partition screens between drivers and passengers in its vehicles until at least summer 2022.

The firm introduced screens for its 4,000 vehicles in May last year, and said it will also offer safety screens across its 2,500 ComCab taxis, having bought the firm earlier this month.

Addison Lee chief executive Liam Griffin said: “The safety of our passengers and drivers has, and always will be, our number one priority.

“With restrictions lifting in London this week, we will continue to lead the industry in hygiene and safety and do all we can to ensure that Londoners have access to clean and safe transport options.

“Our partition screens have protected thousands of passengers and drivers over the course of the pandemic.

“We will continue to play our part in helping them to feel as safe as possible when they travel.”

The move follows similar decisions to maintain rules for passengers on public and hired transport.

Passengers on Transport for London’s Tube, bus and rail network must still wear face masks, and similar rules remain in place in other cities across the country.

Face coverings remain compulsory on trams in Greater Manchester and Tyne and Wear, and in bus stations operated by the combined authorities in West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire.

Several airlines have also insisted passengers must continue wearing masks, and cab-hailing app Uber is also making it a requirement in its vehicles.

In Scotland, it is still compulsory to wear face masks indoors in shops, pubs and on transport.

Mr Griffin added: “It is vital that all London transport providers give passengers clear and consistent guidance before travelling and find ways to go above and beyond to protect the health of both their staff and the public.