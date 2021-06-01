Ferrero to snap up Jammie Dodgers-maker Burton’s Biscuits

Burton's Biscuits

Nutella owner Ferrero has agreed a deal to snap up Jammie Dodgers manufacturer Burton’s Biscuits.

Burton’s, which also makes Wagon Wheels and Maryland Cookies, employs about 2,000 people across six factories in the UK.

Ferrero said on Tuesday that a subsidiary has “entered into a definitive agreement” to acquire Burton’s from current owners, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, for an undisclosed sum.

The biscuit maker, which was purchased by the Canadian pension fund in 2013, generated more than £275 million in sales over the past 12 months.

Ferrero said it will take control of Burton’s production sites in Blackpool, Dorset, Edinburgh, Livingston, Llantarnam and the Isle of Arran.

Nick Field, chief executive officer at Burton’s, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Ferrero-related company, and look forward to bringing together the businesses’ complementary brand portfolios, high-quality capabilities, management talents and highly skilled workforces, which offer a compelling strategic rationale and an exciting future for Burton’s.”

It is the latest move in a raft of recent acquisitions, coming less than a year after it bought Fox’s Biscuits for £246 million from 2 Sisters Food Group.

In December 2020, Ferrero also acquired Essex cereal bar and muesli maker Eat Natural.