BBC and Sky apologise after broadcasting Dominic Cummings swearing

Dominic Cummings

The BBC and Sky had to apologise after Dominic Cummings swore during a Government committee that was being broadcast live.

Giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care, and Science and Technology Committees, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former aide used the phrase “absolutely f*****”.

Mr Cummings was recalling a conversation he had about the Government’s initial response to the pandemic with Helen MacNamara, the then deputy cabinet secretary.

The BBC apologised (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “Helen MacNamara said ‘I’ve come through here to the Prime Minister’s office to tell you all I think we are absolutely f*****.

“I think this country is headed for a disaster, I think we’re going to kill thousands of people.”

Mr Cummings’ words were broadcast on the BBC News channel, prompting a newsreader to say: “I just want to apologise there if any of the language Dominic Cummings has used has offended you.

“It is live, of course, this committee hearing that we are watching.”