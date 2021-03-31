Ad for DNA sequencing-based exercise advice banned

A DNA sample plate holder

An ad for wellness firm DNAfit has been banned for misleadingly implying it could provide effective personalised exercise and nutrition advice based on DNA sequencing.

The paid-for ad on Instagram, seen in September 2019, featured an animated double helix and captions that stated: “We’re DNA. We know all about your body. Fast twitch muscle fibres give you power. Slow give you endurance. And that’s not all we can tell you.”

A caption under the animation stated “Unlock the secret to your ideal diet, vitamin need and exercise response”.

A complainant, who believed DNA testing could not be used to determine an individual’s diet, vitamin and exercise needs, challenged whether the ad was misleading.

The ad appeared on Instagram (Nick Ansell/PA)

DNAfit said the test involved consumers collecting a DNA sample using a swab provided as part of the DNAfit kit. The swab was then analysed in a lab to allow the firm to produce a report detailing consumers’ specific nutritional and fitness needs and advising lifestyle changes.

It provided 31 peer-reviewed papers to back its claim but said the ad was no longer appearing.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it welcomed DNAfit’s assurance that the ad was no longer appearing.

However, it considered that the body of evidence provided by DNAfit overall was not sufficient to substantiate the ad’s claim that the kit could “unlock the secret to your ideal diet, vitamin need and exercise response” as consumers were likely to understand it.

The ASA concluded that the ad was misleading.