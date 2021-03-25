Westminster Government should be ‘shamed’ into a bigger NHS pay rise – unions

Nurses' pay protest

The Government should be “shamed” into following the lead of the administration in Scotland and increase its pay offer to NHS workers, union leaders are urging.

The Scottish Government has announced that NHS staff in Scotland are to be offered a rise of at least 4%, well above the 1% recommended by the Westminster Government for England.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the average pay of a frontline NHS nurse would rise by over £1,200 a year, recognising the “service and dedication” of staff during the pandemic.

The settlement will be backdated to December 2020 in recognition of an “exceptional year of significant pressure”.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “This shows where there’s a political will there’s most definitely a way.

“Valuing health staff and investing in the NHS is a political choice. One that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are choosing not to make.

“After a long and difficult year, a decent pay rise for NHS staff should be a simple decision to make and popular with the public.

“The Westminster Government should learn from the approach being adopted north of the border on NHS pay and be shamed into following the Scottish example.”

Unions are campaigning for a bigger increase than the 1% the Government has submitted to the NHS Pay Review Body, which is expected to respond in May.