Brother of missing student ‘deeply concerned’ for his safety

Missing Shakeel Muhammad

The brother of a student who vanished after living in London for a matter of weeks has issued a plea for help to find him.

Muhammad Nabeel said his brother Shakeel Muhammad, 25, went for a walk in the local park in Hanwell, west London, on March 16 and has not been seen since.

He did not have his phone with him, or any money, and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Mr Mohammad is a student at Buckinghamshire New University and had recently moved to London from his native Pakistan to study.

When he went missing he was wearing a dark zipped jacket, dark top and dark trousers. He is slim and walks with a slight limp due to a past motorbike accident.

Shakeel was last seen when he left his home in Ealing, west London on March 16 (Family handout/PA)

Mr Nabeel said: “We are extremely worried about his safety. It is totally out of character for him to go missing and it makes me deeply concerned that something really terrible has happened to him.

“He has had a leg surgery in the past, putting him at greater risk of accidents and falls.

“He is skinny and eats very little and it is highly unlikely for him to survive for days without food in this cold.

“His mother is in great distress too since she has lost in touch with him.

“We need police to save our brother as he cannot just vanish into thin air.”

The Metropolitan Police said investigators are checking CCTV in the area where he was last seen.

A spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information following the disappearance of a man from Ealing.

“Twenty-five-old Shakeel Muhammad was last seen leaving his home address in Greenford Avenue at approximately 2.20pm on Tuesday March 16.

“He has only been in the country for two months and is known to enjoy exploring new areas and parks.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries and are reviewing CCTV from the area where Shakeel was last seen.”