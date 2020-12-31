Sturgeon thanks BrewDog after founder suggests closed bars could be vaccine hubs

BrewDog sign

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked the co-founder of BrewDog after an offer to use their closed bars as coronavirus vaccine hubs.

James Watt had tweeted Ms Sturgeon and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to suggest the craft beer company’s venues could be used to help roll out the vaccine quickly.

The Aberdeenshire-based brewer has dozens of bars across the country, including throughout Scotland and in central London.

Mr Watt tweeted: “Hi @MattHancock & @NicolaSturgeon. We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll out of the vaccine. For free.

“We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, seperate rooms for vaccinatations and an ace team who can help organise.

“We want to help.”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “Thank you. I’ll pass this on to our vaccination team.”

A spokeswoman for BrewDog told the PA news agency: “We are excited to work with the Government to do all we can to help with a fast and effective vaccine rollout and we would like to thank Nicola Sturgeon for getting in touch so quickly.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on a previous visit to BrewDog at Edinburgh Airport (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bars are currently closed in many areas of Britain due to coronavirus restrictions.