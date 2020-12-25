In Pictures: Care home visits, sledging and chilly swims mark Christmas Day

Winter weather Dec 24th 2020

With a white Christmas officially recorded, December 25 still managed to rustle up some special moments despite coronavirus restrictions keeping many families apart.

Mid-winter swims around the country proved a bracing beginning to the day for many, while enough snow fell in the North East for some to venture out on new sledges.

Meanwhile, some care homes were able to welcome visitors with rapid coronavirus tests and PPE allowing some families to reunite for the first time since lockdown in March.

Activities co-ordinator Claire Paver (centre) walks with Mary Orme and her son Michael McKimm as they arrive for a Christmas Day visit with their mother and grandmother, Rose McKimm, at Aspen Hill Village care home in Hunslet, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chris Mills was able to embraces his mother Carol Roberts during a Christmas Day visit (Danny Lawson/PA)

Andrew Will and his mother Jean Glenndenning were also dressed in PPE for their visit with her husband Jeff at Aspen Hill where coronavirus tests were carried out before families were allowed to meet (Danny Lawson/PA)

Four-year-old Archie receives gifts, socially distanced, from his grandparents in Sutton Park, in Sutton Coldfield (Jacob King/PA)

A family takes advantage of the Christmas Day snow with a trip out sledging on the hills near Hexham, Northumberland (PA)

Polish lorry drivers fashioned a makeshift Christmas tree out of empty Heineken cans at a truck stop near Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Joggers take an early morning Christmas Day run along Tynemouth Beach on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Others were braver and took to the North Sea for some bodyboarding (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In Birmingham, swimmers leaped into Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield (Jacob King/PA)

Swimmers make their way out of the sea at Boscombe beach in Dorset after going for a swim at sunrise (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Northumberland town of Hexham woke to a white Christmas (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Donald and Kim Dallas with their as yet unnamed son who was born at the NHS Lothian birthing centre in Edinburgh at 4.10am weighing 9lbs 2oz (NHS Lothian/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrives for the Christmas Day service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Swimmers took to the water, despite the Peter Pan Cup, the annual Christmas Day race run by the Serpentine Swimming Club, being cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions in Tier 4 London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Swimmers at Donaghadee, Co Down (Michael McHugh/PA)

Christmas Day swimmers enter the water in Thorpe Bay, Essex (Victoria Jones/PA)