In Pictures: Care home visits, sledging and chilly swims mark Christmas Day

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

While December 25 is proving a different day for many, some traditions like family visits and mid-winter swims are still going ahead.

Winter weather Dec 24th 2020
Winter weather Dec 24th 2020

With a white Christmas officially recorded, December 25 still managed to rustle up some special moments despite coronavirus restrictions keeping many families apart.

Mid-winter swims around the country proved a bracing beginning to the day for many, while enough snow fell in the North East for some to venture out on new sledges.

Meanwhile, some care homes were able to welcome visitors with rapid coronavirus tests and PPE allowing some families to reunite for the first time since lockdown in March.

Coronavirus – Fri Dec 25, 2020
Activities co-ordinator Claire Paver (centre) walks with Mary Orme and her son Michael McKimm as they arrive for a Christmas Day visit with their mother and grandmother, Rose McKimm, at Aspen Hill Village care home in Hunslet, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Coronavirus – Fri Dec 25, 2020
Chris Mills was able to embraces his mother Carol Roberts during a Christmas Day visit (Danny Lawson/PA)
Coronavirus – Fri Dec 25, 2020
Andrew Will and his mother Jean Glenndenning were also dressed in PPE for their visit with her husband Jeff at Aspen Hill where coronavirus tests were carried out before families were allowed to meet (Danny Lawson/PA)
Coronavirus – Fri Dec 25, 2020
Four-year-old Archie receives gifts, socially distanced, from his grandparents in Sutton Park, in Sutton Coldfield (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Dec 25th 2020
A family takes advantage of the Christmas Day snow with a trip out sledging on the hills near Hexham, Northumberland (PA)
Coronavirus – Fri Dec 24, 2020
Polish lorry drivers fashioned a makeshift Christmas tree out of empty Heineken cans at a truck stop near Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Coronavirus – Fri Dec 25, 2020
Joggers take an early morning Christmas Day run along Tynemouth Beach on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Dec 25th 2020
Others were braver and took to the North Sea for some bodyboarding (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Christmas swim 2020
In Birmingham, swimmers leaped into Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Dec 24th 2020
Swimmers make their way out of the sea at Boscombe beach in Dorset after going for a swim at sunrise (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Dec 25th 2020
The Northumberland town of Hexham woke to a white Christmas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Couple welcome Christmas baby
Donald and Kim Dallas with their as yet unnamed son who was born at the NHS Lothian birthing centre in Edinburgh at 4.10am weighing 9lbs 2oz (NHS Lothian/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrives for the Christmas Day service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Christmas Serpentine swim 2020
Swimmers took to the water, despite the Peter Pan Cup, the annual Christmas Day race run by the Serpentine Swimming Club, being cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions in Tier 4 London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chrstmas Day swim – Co Down
Swimmers at Donaghadee, Co Down (Michael McHugh/PA)
Winter weather Dec 25th 2020
Christmas Day swimmers enter the water in Thorpe Bay, Essex (Victoria Jones/PA)
Coronavirus – Fri Dec 25, 2020
A festive skateboarder takes advantage of an empty Oxford Street in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News