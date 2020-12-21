Stonehaven derailment survivors seek legal action

Train derailed at Stonehaven

Survivors of the Stonehaven train derailment are seeking legal action after the incident, which claimed three lives.

The derailment took place when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow ScotRail service hit a landslip 1.4 miles north-east of Carmont after a month worth of rain fell in around four hours.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the crash on August 12.

Six other people were injured.

Digby Brown Solicitors said it is involved in the early stages of legal action relating to the crash.

At least three survivors are understood to have approached the firm for advice over suing for damages.

Neil Davidson, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Aberdeen, said: “This was a tragic incident that caused the unnecessary loss of three innocent lives and unnecessary injuries to all of those involved and our condolences go to the families of the individuals who lost their lives.

Three people were killed in the derailment (Ross Parker/PA)

“But we are of the view that this incident was avoidable and our clients have many questions about the crash.

“Particularly, what series of events led to the crash occurring? We are going to assist them in receiving the answers to their questions.

“The RAIB (Rail Accident Investigation Branch) will also, hopefully, identify lessons that can be learned and procedures that can be improved so an incident like this does not occur again in the future.

“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with the authorities and organisations involved and continue to support our clients by ensuring they have access to expert healthcare professionals to assist with their recovery and wellbeing.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The thoughts of everyone at ScotRail remain with those affected by the tragedy, especially at this poignant time of year.

“It is inappropriate for us to comment further until the independent investigations to establish exactly what happened have concluded.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all affected by this tragedy.