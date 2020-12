A bee carrying a leaf taken by Thomas Easterbrook

A group of young photographers have been recognised for their skill in capturing the true spirit of the animal kingdom in a competition run by the RSPCA.

The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards are open to anyone under 18, and aim to encourage an interest in photography and an appreciation and understanding of the natural world.

Prizes were handed out in age groups, and for small world and mobile phone camera categories.

A roe deer buck passing through a gate taken by Jake Kneale, aged 17, which was named overall winner in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2020 (Jake Kneale/RSPCA/PA)

Foxes on a hillside taken by Ben Harrott which was a runner-up in the overall awards (Ben Harrott/RSPCA/PA)

Swans running across a body of water during take-off by Ben Hancock Smith, aged 16, which was the runner-up in the awards (Ben Hancock Smith/RSPCA/PA)

A leaping lamb taken by Molly Tolson, aged 14, which won the 12-15 mobile phone and devices category (Molly Tolson/RSPCA/PA)

A wood louse taken by Sam Hancock Smith, aged 13, which was runner-up in the small world category (Sam Hancock Smith/RSPCA/PA)

Pigeons by Thomas Scott was the 16-18 winner (Thomas Scott/RSPCA/PA)