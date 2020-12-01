Fearne Cotton items up for auction as Mind deals with £1.5m losses in shop sales

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton has donated 10 pre-loved items from her wardrobe for a charity auction after mental health charity Mind said it had suffered £1.5m in lost sales.

The charity said the drop in sales in its charity shops is down to national lockdowns in England and Wales and online sales have not plugged the gap.

It is launching its first ever online Christmas auction including items from Cotton who said the money will help to fund much-need mental services during the pandemic.

Fearne Cotton in a pink Kenzo jumpsuit donated to the Mind auction (Mind Fearne Cotton/PA)

She said: “I know that the closure of Mind’s shops this year, due to the pandemic, has made it really hard for the charity to raise the money needed to provide information and services to millions of people, and at a time when more of us are struggling with our mental health.

“I’m therefore really keen to help raise funds and awareness of Mind’s online shop, but also encourage everyone to visit a Mind shop when they reopen to donate, shop or volunteer.”

A Sarah Jessica Parker pink satin shoe starting at £75, a Stella McCartney silver platform trainer at £235, a Kenzo pink jumpsuit at £150, a Mary Benson moon and stars dress at £200 and a Mulberry dress for £55 are some of her donations that are up for grabs.

Fearne Cotton’s Mary Benson Moon and Stars pink gown donated to Mind auction (Mind Fearne Cotton/PA)

Andrew Vale, managing director of Mind Retail, said: “Despite the job retention scheme and the tireless efforts of Mind retail staff and volunteers, we’re unfortunately in a difficult financial situation.

“This means we might not be able to support everyone who needs us this winter.

“We’re doing everything we can, now we need you to do everything you can, by shopping in Mind stores or online, in the final run up to Christmas.”