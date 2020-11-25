Illegal rave organiser faces £10,000 fine as police halt party ‘in full swing’

Screen grab issued by Northumbria Police of police being called to an illegal rave in Newcastle

The organiser of an illegal rave which attracted up to 300 people at an industrial unit is facing a £10,000 fine.

Police were called in the early hours of Sunday about crowds of people present at the unit on Industry Road in Heaton, Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said officers found “hordes” of people leaving the area, while many more remained inside as the party continued “in full swing”.

?WATCH as officers shut down an illegal rave at an industrial unit in Newcastle. The organiser – a 20yo old man – faces a £10K fine over the event which we think was attended by up to 300 people at the weekend. pic.twitter.com/QofoTuSBKR — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) November 25, 2020

Police shut down the rave and a 20-year-old man was arrested for organising a gathering of more than 30 people.

He has since been issued with a court summons for failing to comply with Covid-19 legislation and faces a £10,000 fine.

Police have issued a warning to those who continue to flout lockdown rules.

Chief Inspector Steve Wykes, from Northumbria Police, said: “This is without doubt the most brazen breach of the Covid restrictions we have seen so far in our area.

“I believe the overwhelming majority of people will agree with me that this event was wholly irresponsible and completely unacceptable – and will therefore welcome the action we have taken.

“As a force, we condemn the reckless behaviour of not only the organiser but all those who attended without a second thought to the wider impact this has on our communities.

“A breach of this size and scale undermines the efforts being made by all those who are following the rules, which in many cases means going without seeing their loved ones, as they continue to do their bit to prevent the spread of this virus.

“I urge everyone to continue to show the resolve they have so far – we must all play our part in protecting one another.”