Father of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane dies

Grace Millane

The father of Grace Millane, the British backpacker who was murdered in New Zealand, has reportedly died of cancer.

New Zealand Police confirmed David Millane, 62, died earlier this week, almost two years after his daughter was killed while travelling.

Ms Millane’s body was found in a suitcase buried in a forested area near Auckland on December 9 2018.

Grace Millane (Handout/Auckland City Police/PA)

A 28-year-old New Zealand man has since been convicted of murdering Ms Millane by strangling her at a hotel in Auckland after meeting her via Tinder on December 1 2018 – the day before her 22nd birthday.

The offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years in February this year, which he has since appealed.

Following the death of Ms Millane’s father, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said: “New Zealand Police wish to extend our deepest sympathy to family of David Millane who died earlier this week in his hometown in England.

“The Millane family had their lives turned upside down when David’s much-loved and cherished daughter Grace was murdered while visiting New Zealand in December 2018.

“NZ Police worked closely with the Millane family as part of the investigation into Grace’s murder and provided victim support throughout the subsequent trial.