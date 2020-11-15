Armistice Day 2020

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well” and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10 spokesman.

It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street on Thursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.

Mr Anderson said on Facebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, after being tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.

“The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Mr Anderson said in a Facebook post that he had lost his sense of taste on Friday and went for a test the following day.

“On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well,” Mr Anderson said.

Breakfast With The PM.This morning I met with the PM at Number 10.I was there with my wish list for Ashfield and Eastwood.Investment is coming, you have my word on that. Posted by Lee Anderson MP on Thursday, November 12, 2020

“We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning. My wife and I both tested positive.

“I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good.”

On Thursday, Mr Anderson posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister after the breakfast meeting in Downing Street.

It follows a week which saw Mr Johnson’s administration rocked by political drama with his close aides, chief adviser Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain, exiting their posts.

While a spokesman said the Prime Minister will continue working from Number 10, he was expected to lead a Downing Street press conference this week.

On Monday, the Prime Minister was expected to meet Tory MPs from the newly formed Northern Research Group (NRG), which was set up to press the case for “levelling up” northern England.