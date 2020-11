Armistice Day 2020

Socially distanced commemorations have been held across the UK, as the nation honoured its war dead on Armistice Day.

A two-minute silence was observed at 11am to mark the ending of the First World War on November 11 1918.

Services of remembrance are usually held at churches, war memorials and cenotaphs, but under coronavirus restrictions numbers were limited with those attending asked to socially distance.

Eric Howden BEM, 76, chairman of the Redcar British Legion who served with the Royal Ordnance Corps, in front of a commemorative war mural in Redcar (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ex RAF serviceman Tom Blundell wears a Union flag face mask at the war memorial in Royal Wootton Bassett (Ben Birchall/PA)

Soldiers helping with the mass Covid testing in Merseyside stand in tribute at the Arena Convention Centre in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dr Max Gamon, of the Royal Army Medical Corps, is pushed in his wheelchair to the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex lay wreaths during a service at the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Lichfield (Darren Staples/PA)

Members of the public and veterans pay their respect at the War Memorial Tribute Garden in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Angel of the North in Gateshead was given a poppy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Military personnel carry poppy wreaths at Paddington Station in London, for Poppies to Paddington which transported wreaths from around the UK into the station (Victoria Jones/PA)

One of 200 silhouettes of soldiers at Blenheim Palace Gardens in Woodstock (Steve Parsons/PA)

Members of the armed services pay their respects at the Cenotaph on Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

Lance Sergeant Stuart Laing, from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, plays the Last Post on a bugle found next to the body of a Welsh Guard who fought during the Battle of the Somme in 1915 (Yui Mok/PA)

Firefighters parade opposite the war memorial in Royal Wootton Bassett (Ben Birchall/PA)

People observe a two-minute silence at King’s Cross station, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall leave Westminster Abbey after the Armistice Day service (Aaron Chown/PA)

People stand amongst two hundred silhouettes of soldiers, created by Witney-based artist Dan Barton, at Blenheim Palace Gardens in Woodstock, Oxfordshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Revd Maggie McLean, York Minster’s Canon Missioner, at the Yorkshire cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)